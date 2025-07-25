Dwight Howard is debunking the claim that he drugged his estranged wife, Amber Rose Howard (born Amy Luciani) in since-dismissed protective order petition. According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, Amber claims that during an alleged physical altercation with Dwight, he slipped a drug in her drink. The former Los Angeles Lakers star has denied all of Amber's allegations.

“Whenever my husband gets upset he locks me out of our home,” Amber claimed. “I have called the police a few times because my husband [changed the] gate code to our home, stopping me from entering home.”

Amber continued, “He has physically tried to remove me out of our bedroom by pushing me in the back trying to forcible [sic] push me out of our bedroom.”

She then went on to say that he tried to physically overpower her he has “laid on top of me stopping me from getting up using all of his body weight.”

As for the drugged beverage, Amber is accusing Dwight of giving her “something he claimed was a holistic tea and it was really a drug called Molly.”

That's when Amber asked Dwight to call for an EMT after becoming “extremely sick,” but he denied her medical attention, she claims.

Amber checked a box on the forms that Dwight has “assaulted her when drunk or high” and claims he can be very jealous and “obsessive.”

Amber shared that this was not a one-off incident and that there has been an “established pattern of behavior by [Dwight] involving acts of family violence.” She alleged Dwight had a “pattern of continued substance abuse which has caused family violence in the past.”

What Has Dwight Howard Said About The Allegations?

Amber filed for divorce on July 1 after six months of marriage. While neither party has not spoken about this alleged incident publicly, Dwight's lawyer Gillian B. Fierer told the outlet, “Unfortunately, since the beginning of the parties’ relationship, [Amber] has manufactured truths and manipulated reality. It is she who has been volatile, aggressive, and assaultive toward [Dwight]. [Amber] filed a patently false family violence action and then did not pursue that action against [Dwight] because [Dwight] has never done anything remotely assaultive in nature to [Amber], and she would not have been able to prove otherwise.”

Fierer continued: “We are disappointed that what should have been a very simple divorce due to the short nature of this marriage is now being expanded into contentious litigation, but this behavior and these actions are consistent with [Amber] character, or lack thereof.”

“[Dwight] emphatically denies [Amber’s] claims, and we look forward to the truth being revealed. [Dwight] looks forward to moving on with his life, away from [Amber] and her flagrant misrepresentations,” the lawyer concluded.

In the new court documents, it also shows that Dwight filed for divorce from Amber (but listed her name as Amber Rose Pouncy) on June 27, four days before Amber filed for divorce. She claimed that the marriage has been “irretrievably broken” and he claims that he is “entitled to a full divorce due to fraud and ‘cruel treatment' by Amber.” She has also previously claimed that she has “never asked him for a single dollar.”

It's unclear when their divorce will be settled at this time.