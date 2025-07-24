Hulk Hogan, the man who helped launch professional wrestling into mainstream pop culture, has died at 71, sparking an outpouring of tributes from across the entertainment and political worlds. President Donald Trump, a longtime friend and collaborator of Hogan, led the way with a heartfelt post honoring the wrestling icon, Newsweek reports.

US President Donald Trump mourns the passing of Hulk Hogan pic.twitter.com/chO2UZ5a4y — Wrestlelamia.com (@wrestlelamia) July 24, 2025 Expand Tweet

Hogan, born Terry Bollea, passed away Thursday in Florida, as first reported by TMZ. Trump reacted quickly on Truth Social, writing, “We lost a great friend today, the ‘Hulkster.’ Hulk Hogan was MAGA all the way — Strong, tough, smart, but with the biggest heart. He gave an absolutely electric speech at the Republican National Convention, that was one of the highlights of the entire week. He entertained fans from all over the World, and the cultural impact he had was massive. To his wife, Sky, and family, we give our warmest best wishes and love. Hulk Hogan will be greatly missed!”

Trump and Hogan’s decades-long connection

Hogan and Trump’s relationship stretches back to the 1980s, when Trump hosted WrestleMania events at his Atlantic City properties with Hogan as the marquee star. Their friendship only deepened over the years, with Hogan aligning himself publicly with Trump, most notably during the 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee. There, Hogan tore off his shirt onstage, rallying the crowd and declaring, “When [Trump’s] back in the White House, America’s gonna start winning again.”

Hogan also hinted at a possible role in a second Trump administration, saying during a Fox News interview that Trump once suggested he’d be a good fit to lead the President’s Council on Physical Fitness.

Tributes continued to pour in Thursday. Vice President JD Vance posted, “Hulk Hogan was a great American icon. One of the first people I ever truly admired as a kid. The last time I saw him we promised we’d get beers together next time we saw each other. The next time will have to be on the other side, my friend! Rest in peace.” Donald Trump Jr. added, “R.I.P to a legend.”

Hogan’s legacy lives on through generations of fans who saw him as more than a wrestler, but a cultural force who shaped entertainment and transcended the ring.