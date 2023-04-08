My name is Owen Crisafulli, and I recently received my Masters in Business Administration from Nichols College. Previously, I obtained my Bachelor's degree in Sport Management, and for awhile I ran my own sports website. Sports are my passion, and I thoroughly enjoy writing about my thoughts and opinions that are related to the game. I have been a lifelong fan of the major professional teams in Boston, and love discussing all topics surrounding those teams.

Manchester United is battling to hold onto a Champions League spot in the Premier League table currently, and they managed to handle their business against Everton on Saturday morning, picking up a 2-0 victory. Unfortunately, star forward Marcus Rashford picked up an injury late in the game and was forced out of the action before the conclusion of the match.

Rashford has been stellar for United this season, scoring 28 goals and adding seven assists in all competitions for the Red Devils. But Erik ten Hag didn’t seem too optimistic about latest injury he suffered, and it sounds like Rashford may be forced to miss some time for Man U moving forward.

Ten Hag on Rashford injury: “We have to wait, it doesn’t look well. Once again, it is due to the schedule… we’ve to protect our players”, tells BT 🚨 #MUFC “You cannot play 3 games in 6 days”. pic.twitter.com/vjz3rA5zIY — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 8, 2023

Losing Rashford for an extended period of time would be a massive blow for Manchester United, as he has been easily their best player on the season. If Rashford does end up being forced to miss time with the injury, somebody is going to have to step up and fill his shoes, which is going to be a lot easier said than done considering how productive he has been.

United managed to skate by Everton here, but things may get increasingly difficult for them if Rashford cannot play in the near future. They have their Europa League Quarter Final matchup with Sevilla set to get underway next week, and matches with Brighton and Tottenham in the Premier League later this month. Hopefully this injury isn’t too serious for Rashford, but it’s looking like Manchester United may need to begin planning on being without him for their next few games.