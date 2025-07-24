While he may be considered a homer, New York Giants legend Eli Manning had a bold Super Bowl prediction for his former squad.

Speaking to CNBC, Manning seemed confident in quarterback Russell Wilson to lead the G-Men to the postseason. In fact, he believes they will make it to the Super Bowl.

“I think the Giants will make the playoffs,” Manning predicted. “I'm always optimistic. Obviously, this is my home team and who I root for. But I think with the free [agents] they have, the current players, I think they'll be great on defense. They have some young talent that really emerged last year. Bringing in Russell, a veteran quarterback, he's going to be able to make plays and get them off to a fast start.”

His prediction is that Super Bowl 60 will feature two New York teams. He believes the Giants will face the Buffalo Bills in the big game. However, he did not name a winner. More than likely, he thinks Big Blue will take it home.

We will see if his prediction comes true. He has been a believer in Josh Allen and the Bills for some time. Earlier this year, Manning said he thought the Detroit Lions and the Bills would face off in Super Bowl 59. Neither team made the Super Bowl.

Eli Manning's Super Bowl runs with the Giants

Of course, Manning knows a thing or two about winning a Super Bowl for the Giants. He famously led them to Super Bowl victories during the 2007 and 2011 seasons. Both wins were over Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.

The Giants won those games due to the heroics of Manning. While he was a .500 quarterback in the regular season, Manning won eight games during those postseason runs. He threw for over 2,000 yards across them and 15 touchdowns to just two interceptions.

He was named MVP in both games. Manning is one of six players to be named Super Bowl MVP multiple times. Tom Brady (five), Joe Montana (three), Patrick Mahomes (three), Bart Starr (two), and Terry Bradshaw (two) are the others. So, he is in elite company.