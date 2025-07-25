Draya Michele and Jalen Green are answering a decades-long disagreement amongst couples: Who is the better driver?

Draya and Green both appeared on Whistle's Relationship Quiz interview series, where they were asked who is the better driver between the two of them. The NBA star who just got traded to the Phoenix Suns from the Houston Rockets answered that he believes he is the better driver. However, the model didn't agree.

“I think that your driver's license is a true depiction of what driver you are,” she responded. “I mean, if you want this point, I'm going to give it to you, but…”

Green then went on to try to describe how Draya drives, signaling that she didn't deserve the point in the quiz.

“I mean, I've had a driver's license your whole life.” Green said before adding she's winning this debate, “I don't care, I'm taking it.”

How Does Draya Michele Feel About Moving To Phoenix Amid Jalen Green's Trade?

The couple has been dating since 2023 and they welcomed their daughter last year. The model also has two sons from previous relationships. While the couple keeps their relationship private, Draya recently opened up about the Suns' blockbuster trade.

“Well this was my first time experiencing a trade,” Draya told The Post. “I just think, you know, as his girlfriend, my main responsibility is to support him wherever we were going.”

Kevin Durant was traded from the Suns to the Rockets for Green, Dillon Brooks, the 10th overall pick in the 2025 NBA draft, and five second-round picks. However, while the trade was a shock to NBA fans, Draya is rolling with the punches and is figuring out the housing logistics for their family.

“I always make the jokes with him and tell him, ‘I don’t care what city you’re in, we could go to hell and play for the hell… and I’ll go with you, as long as I have a good SPF… it doesn’t matter where we are, if we have each other we’ll make the best of it.’ It’s really just putting families together with their dream cars and making things convenient and also luxurious.”

“Luckily [Phoenix] is an amazing city,” she said. “We were not disappointed with Phoenix at all. But I just need to be supportive of him and of the change and then just try to make things as smooth of a transition [as possible] for him, and not stressing him out with the worries of moving and all that.”