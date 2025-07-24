Steph Curry is standing firm on his dislike for Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us,” and he’s making it clear that his loyalty to Drake is part of the reason, per SI.

In a new interview on 360 with Speedy for Complex, the Golden State Warriors star opened up about his long-standing friendship with the Canadian rapper. “We go way back though and it's actually kind of a family thing too. One of Ayesha's cousins is from Toronto and the whole deal. So, we're all in the same boat,” Curry said, explaining the roots of their relationship.

"Everywhere we went, that's all I heard. And the fact that they know who [Drake] I was with… It was funny the cameras caught me. That was from the soul." Steph Curry isn't a fan of "Not Like Us"

That bond, as well as fatigue from hearing the track everywhere, fueled the viral moment from last summer where Curry was caught on camera complaining about the song after a USA Basketball game. In the clip, Curry could be heard saying, “Damn with this song. It’s not the only song in America,” while “Not Like Us” blared in the background.

Curry explains the viral clip

Curry didn’t back down from his comments. “Oh, it was both,” he said, admitting that he was annoyed by how often the track was played and also aware of the context surrounding his friendship with Drake, who has been on the receiving end of criticism related to the song. “Everywhere we went, it was all I heard. And, the fact that they know who I was with. You can't do nothing about what the DJ's playing. But I was like, I got sick of it at a certain point. It’s funny the cameras caught me because that was from the soul.”

The moment even got a reaction from teammate LeBron James, who defended Curry at the time, laughing it off and adding, “I love it.”

Despite Steph Curry’s distaste, “Not Like Us” remains one of the most streamed songs worldwide. A recent clip of LeBron James enthusiastically singing along to the track went viral, proving its lasting popularity. Meanwhile, Drake may soon respond in his own way. The rapper posted an Instagram photo to his 142 million followers reading “9 PM,” leading fans to speculate that a new song could drop Thursday night.