Manchester United fans can rejoice as Marcus Rashford has made the decision to extend his stay at the club, despite receiving lucrative offers from other top clubs, reported by goal.com. The 25-year-old forward has reportedly agreed in principle to a new five-year contract with Manchester United, keeping him at Old Trafford until 2028.

Negotiations between Rashford and the club have been ongoing for some time, as his previous contract was set to expire in 2024. However, both parties have now reached an agreement, and the final stages of the contract extension are being completed, according to The Athletic. Marcus Rashford signing the contract would mean that he stays with the Red Devils for the next five years, showcasing serious commitment to the club.

The decision comes despite strong interest from other European giants, including Paris Saint-Germain, who were keen on securing Rashford's services. These clubs reportedly offered lucrative deals, but Rashford has chosen to remain loyal to Manchester United.

Rashford's commitment to the club is a significant boost for United's future prospects. The English international played a vital role in the team's success during the 2022-23 season, contributing 30 goals in 56 appearances across all competitions. His performances were instrumental in helping United lift the Carabao Cup and secure a third-place finish in the Premier League.

With Rashford now locked in for the long term, Manchester United can rely on his consistent displays and goal-scoring prowess to bolster their attacking options. His decision to stay will undoubtedly strengthen United's aspirations to challenge for domestic and European honors in the upcoming season and beyond.