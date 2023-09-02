The race for Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood is over. With Lazio seemingly the front-runner to land the 21-year-old native of the United Kingdom, the Serie A club simply could not complete a deal in time. The failed talks allowed La Liga's Getafe to sneak in and sign Greenwood on a season-long loan from the Red Devils, per Fabrizio Romano.

A move was inevitable, but this particular transaction is quite a surprise. Getafe finished 15th in the standings last season and is currently in 12th in the early goings of the 2023-24 campaign. The Jose Bordalas-led squad is clearly looking to leap from La Liga's lower-tier and into relevance.

Mason Greenwood to Getafe, deal now sealed and signed! Manchester United and player give final green light 🔵🤝🏻 Deal with Lazio collapsed, Getafe sign Greenwood. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/bD9U6n5heJ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 1, 2023

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Despite this being a loan, both Manchester United and Greenwood are hitting the reset button after a tumultuous last 21 months. He was accused and arrested on suspicion of attempted rape, assault and coercive control and has not played since January of 2022. The charges have since been dropped, but the accusations still loom above Greenwood and the Red Devils.

There is no guarantee that the now-concluded investigation doesn't just follow him to Spain, but obviously Getafe CF expects the young athlete to be a central part of its season. The three clubs heavily involved in the Mason Greenwood sweepstakes are all hoping to get back on track after early stumbles.

Lazio, who finished second last year in what was its most successful season in two decades, has been stunned by both Lecce and Genoa in the first two matches of Serie A play. With the Italian transfer window closed, manager Maurizio Sarri will now have to figure things out in-house.