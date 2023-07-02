Mason Greenwood is now eligible to play competitive football again. The young English forward has not been in action since Manchester United opened a case against him for an attempted rape charge last year.

However, the Red Devils have dropped the charges, and the youngster can now play for the club again. According to the reports from Manchester Evening News, United are considering loaning him out as the players don't feel comfortable welcoming him back to the locker room. However, what happens if the loan move doesn't materialize? Should Erik ten Hag think about integrating him into his plans?

Ten Hag is a man of principles. He wasn't at the club when the accusations surrounding Greenwood came to the floor. Hence, he should consider returning the left-footed forward to the first team if he isn't proven guilty. Ever since making his debut for the club in 2019, Greenwood has scored 35 goals in 129 appearances.

Where can Mason Greenwood play for Manchester United?

Greenwood was an essential player during the regime of Ole Gunnar Soljskaer. The former Cardiff manager played him either in the center-forward role or on the right wing. In the 2019/20 season, the 21-year-old exchanged positions with Anthony Martial in the striker and the right-wing position.

In the 2020/21 season, Manchester United signed Edinson Cavani. The Uruguay International kept his position throughout, allowing Greenwood to focus solely on the right wing. Many United fans and pundits believe the youngster is limited on the right wing. However, he makes up for it because of his incredible shooting technique off both feet.

Now, the situation has changed. Cavani and Cristiano Ronaldo have left the club. Moreover, Martial's time at Old Trafford could also end after United refused to make a permanent switch for Wout Weghorst. With Harry Kane's situation at Tottenham Hotspur still up in the air, could Greenwood be making the striker position his own?

Manchester United fans will not have any problem having a front three of Marcus Rashford, Greenwood, and Antony. However, after what has happened, they don't feel comfortable welcoming the 21-year-old back to the club.