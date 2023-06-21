There is still a glimmer of hope for Harry Kane‘s potential move to Manchester United, but Tottenham Hotspur will need to lower their £100 million asking price, according to goal.com. The 29-year-old striker has been linked with a transfer to United, but negotiations have hit a roadblock due to Spurs' valuation of their star player.

Despite Tottenham's lofty price tag, Harry Kane is reportedly hopeful that United will reignite their interest in him before the summer transfer window closes. The Daily Mail suggests that United have explored alternative targets due to the high cost of acquiring Kane, whose contract with Tottenham expires next year. This situation puts Spurs in a difficult position as they risk losing Kane on a free transfer in 12 months' time.

Manchester United is unwilling to meet Tottenham's £100 million demand given Kane's contract situation, and it is believed that Spurs chairman Daniel Levy will need to soften his stance for negotiations to resume between the two clubs.

While Kane has also been linked with Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, his preference reportedly lies with a move to Old Trafford. United would be willing to reconsider a deal if the transfer fee falls within the range of £80 million. However, the Red Devils are also keeping an eye on Atalanta's promising young talent, Rasmus Hojlund, who could be a more cost-effective option at the age of 20.

Kane, who currently sits second in the all-time Premier League goal-scoring charts with 213 goals, has yet to win a trophy during his time at Tottenham Hotspur since his debut in 2011. With his 30th birthday approaching in July, Kane will have some time off after the Euro 2024 qualifiers in June and a demanding season with Spurs before preparing for the upcoming campaign. It remains to be seen whether Tottenham will lower their asking price, paving the way for a potential move for the prolific striker.