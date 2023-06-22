In a developing transfer saga, Manchester United continues to bid for Chelsea's star midfielder Mason Mount despite rejecting their second offer.

The offer, worth £50 million, was swiftly rejected by the Blues just hours after it was submitted, according to David Ornstein of The Athletic.

According to reliable sources, discussions between the two clubs will persist despite the initial setback. Manchester United remains determined to secure Mount's signature, with personal terms already agreed and finalized. The young English midfielder, who has made a significant impact at Chelsea, reportedly has no intentions of signing a new contract with his current club.

While Manchester United are eager to reach a quick resolution, they are unwilling to meet Chelsea's demanding valuation for Mount. The Red Devils have made it clear that they will not make ‘crazy' offers for the talented player. However, negotiations are ongoing as both clubs aim to find common ground and reach a mutually beneficial agreement.

In a surprising turn of events, Chelsea has shown some flexibility in their stance. Reports suggest that a bid in the range of £60 to £65 million could be sufficient to persuade the London club to part ways with their prized midfielder. This adjustment in Chelsea's position indicates a potential breakthrough in the negotiations between the two Premier League giants, and the hope is for Manchester United to follow swiftly.