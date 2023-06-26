Manchester United‘s pursuit of Adrien Rabiot has hit a roadblock once again, reported by goal.com. The French midfielder is on the verge of signing a new contract with Juventus, leaving the Red Devils empty-handed in their quest to bring him to Old Trafford.

Rabiot's potential availability had caught the attention of Manchester United, who have been keen on acquiring his services for some time now. However, history seems to be repeating itself as the talented midfielder looks set to extend his stay with the Italian giants. According to Corriere dello Sport, Rabiot and his mother, who also serves as his agent, have had positive discussions with Juventus, and the paperwork for a new deal could be finalized as early as Wednesday.

The 28-year-old was set to become a free agent at the end of June, which alerted Manchester United to the possibility of securing his signature once again. However, it appears that a one-year contract offer worth €7 million (£6m/$8m) has convinced Rabiot to remain in Turin for at least another season.

Rabiot played a crucial role for Juventus last season, featuring in 48 matches across all competitions and contributing 11 goals and six assists. His performances have made him a valuable asset in Massimiliano Allegri's plans, forcing Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag to redirect his focus towards other midfield targets as he seeks reinforcements for his squad.

While Manchester United will be disappointed to miss out on Adrien Rabiot's signing once more, they will now have to explore alternative options to bolster their midfield ranks. The pursuit of midfield reinforcements continues for the Red Devils, as they aim to strengthen their squad ahead of the upcoming season.