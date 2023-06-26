Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is preparing to push his players to the limits during a grueling pre-season training camp, reported by goal.com. In results, he hopes to strengthen their title challenge for the upcoming season.

Erik ten Hag, who is determined to get Manchester United off to a strong start in the new campaign, plans to implement intense training sessions during the first week of July, according to The Sun. The Dutchman has instructed his staff at Carrington to be ready for the start of July, and he himself will be back in his office next week.

The training sessions will consist of four days of double sessions, with a strong emphasis on building up the players' stamina. The club staff have reportedly dubbed the plans for pre-season as ‘hell week,' indicating the intensity of the training regime.

“Last summer Erik had players doing press-ups and other fitness forfeits to try and build spirit,” revealed a source to the tabloid. “This time it sounds like some might actually have their spirits broken!”

Manchester United, who are yet to make a signing in the current transfer market, have had three bids for Chelsea's Mason Mount rejected. However, Ten Hag has plans to strengthen his squad by adding a striker, midfielder, and goalkeeper before the start of the season.

As part of their pre-season preparations, the Premier League giants will be traveling to the United States. During their tour, they are scheduled to face Wrexham, Arsenal, Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, and Athletic Bilbao in a series of challenging matches.

With the hopes of mounting a serious title challenge, Erik ten Hag is leaving no stone unturned in his quest to elevate Manchester United's performance levels. The intense pre-season training camp aims to build both physical and mental resilience within the squad as they prepare for the upcoming season's challenges.