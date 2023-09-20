Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, former manager of Manchester United, has reflected on Cristiano Ronaldo's sensational return to the club in 2021. Ronaldo's homecoming to the Red Devils from Juventus was a momentous occasion, especially after initial links with a move to Manchester City had fans on edge.

In his statement, Solskjaer expressed, “Bringing Cristiano Ronaldo back was a decision that was difficult to turn down, and I felt we had to take it, but it turned out wrong.” He fondly recalled the electrifying atmosphere at Old Trafford during Ronaldo's second debut, where he scored twice in a resounding 4-1 victory over Newcastle United.

Despite Ronaldo's explosive start, Manchester United faced challenges in the 2021/22 season. The team's performance dipped, resulting in a drop from 2nd place to 6th place in the Premier League. Key players like Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial struggled with their form, while Jadon Sancho was still adjusting to his new club. The suspension of Mason Greenwood further exacerbated the team's woes.

Amidst the pressure to deliver goals, Ronaldo did not disappoint, netting 24 times in what was ultimately a disappointing season for the Red Devils. However, tensions rose, and Ronaldo's relationship with manager Erik ten Hag became strained. His dramatic exit from the pitch during the 2-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur highlighted the growing discord.

In a revealing interview with Piers Morgan before the 2022 World Cup, Ronaldo pointed fingers at Manchester United, accusing them of “betrayal” and criticizing the club's ambition to win major titles. He also lambasted Erik ten Hag for his treatment.

Subsequently, Manchester United decided to part ways with Ronaldo, leading to his unexpected move to Al Nassr. Ronaldo's time at Old Trafford was marked by exhilarating highs and frustrating lows, leaving fans and pundits alike with memories of a rollercoaster return to the Premier League.