Mason Greenwood and Manchester United will officially be parting ways after authorities dropped charges and the club cleared the 21-year-old English football player of rape accusations. Now the question is, what’s next for the young English Premier League star as the transfer window deadline nears?

Greenwood, a promising young talent who was a rising star for Manchester United and the England national team, was arrested in January 2022 on suspicion of rape and assault after social media posts accused him of violence toward a woman.

In February 2023, the Crown Prosecution Service dropped all charges due to “a combination of the withdrawal of key witnesses and new material that came to light meant there was no longer a realistic prospect of conviction.”

United conducted its own investigation after the charges were dropped, and the club announced the conclusion of that investigation on Monday.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Based on the evidence available to us, we have concluded that the material posted online did not provide a full picture and that Mason did not commit the offences in respect of which he was originally charged,” the club wrote in a statement. “All those involved, including Mason, recognise the difficulties with him recommencing his career at Manchester United. It has therefore been mutually agreed that it would be most appropriate for him to do so away from Old Trafford, and we will now work with Mason to achieve that outcome.”

Mason Greenwood released a statement on the charges separate from Manchester United, where he again asserted his innocence, but also added, “I fully accept I made mistakes in my relationship, and I take my share of responsibility for the situations which led to the social media post.”

“Today's decision has been part of a collaborative process between Manchester United, my family and me,” Greenwood continued. “The best decision for us all, is for me to continue my football career away from Old Trafford, where my presence will not be a distraction for the club.”

Greenwood’s Manchester United contract runs until 2025, and there is no word yet whether the player and the club will come to a buy-out agreement or if the Red Devils will try to sell or loan the youngster elsewhere before the English Premier League summer transfer window closes on September 1.