Manchester United have a chance to sign Poland midfielder Piotr Zielinski on a cheap fee this summer. The Red Devils understand they would invest heavily in the defense and striker’s position. However, they will also be in the hunt for midfielders this summer.

Zielinski has greatly influenced Napoli’s Serie A-winning campaign this season. He scored seven goals and provided ten assists in the Serie A campaign as Napoli won the Scudetto. Moreover, he also contributed to the Italian giants reaching the Champions League quarter-final.

Manchester United reportedly prefer Chelsea’s midfielder Mason Mount ahead of Zielinski. However, both of these players don’t have a contract with their respective clubs beyond this summer. Moreover, Napoli won’t demand such a huge fee for their midfielder.

Zielinksi is a gifted midfielder and actually played with Manchester United’s midfielder Bruno Fernandes at Udinese between 2013 and 2014. He has also said that he would like to play with the Portuguese maestro again in the future.

“Technically, I can say that Zielinski is better trained than I am,” Fernandes told Canal Plus Sport in 2021. “We had a good challenge. I think in the past, Zielinski was actually a bit shy. He was really young then, just like me, at that time.

“However, we came from different countries, different mentality, and it was different for both of us. I have a really good relationship with Piotr. He's a top guy, I like him a lot. He is one of the people I met in Italy with whom I am always in touch”.

Napoli allowed Kalidou Koulibaly to join Chelsea last summer when he was in the final stages of his contract with the club. Hence, it shows that the Serie A champions won’t be against the departure of Zielinski if a decent offer arrives for him. Moreover, the 29-year-old will be received very well by the Manchester United faithful and, in particular, Fernandes.