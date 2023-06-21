West Ham United has turned down a second bid from Arsenal for their captain winger Declan Rice this summer transfer window.

According to sources, the Gunners' most recent offer for the 24-year-old midfielder could have reached a total value of £90M for West Ham. However, Arsenal's initial proposal suggested a £75M fee for Rice, divided into four installments.

After rejecting Arsenal's initial bid last week, West Ham is seeking a higher fee and a shorter payment schedule for the transfer.

While Rice's current contract expires in a year, West Ham holds the option to extend it until the summer of 2025, providing them with a strong position for negotiating a significant transfer fee. They will have to act quick, however, because Arsenal are not the only club interested in Declan Rice's services. Manchester United are also interested in Rice, but they are in their own quandary internally. Other interested teams include Chelsea, Bayern Munich, and Manchester City.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

David Sullivan, chairman of West Ham, has expressed his belief that Declan Rice, who led the team to victory in the Europa Conference League earlier this month, will likely depart the club this summer, stating he is “99%” certain, prompting the club to already find a replacement for the Englishman.

Rice has accumulated 245 appearances and scored 15 goals for West Ham since making his debut in the 2016-17 season after progressing through the academy. Last season, he has played 37 matches, scoring four goals and notching one assist as Arsenal finished 14th in the Premier League. He has represented England 41 times and participated in all five of their matches in the previous World Cup.

Only time will tell what will happen next in this current development between Arsenal and Declan Rice.