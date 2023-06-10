Ajax midfielder Edson Alvarez has been lined up as a replacement for West Ham United’s Declan Rice this summer. The Hammers are set to lose the England International for a hefty fee this summer as their rebuilding job begins this summer.

According to the reports from the Guardian, Ajax are demanding £45m for Alvarez this summer. The Mexican reportedly was on the verge of moving to Chelsea last summer. West Ham manager David Moyes is also looking at James Ward-Prowse, who will leave Southampton after the club got relegated this season.

Rice had the greatest night in his professional career as West Ham United beat Fiorentina 2-1 in the UEFA Europa Conference League. As a result of this success, his evaluation is expected to rise further. Arsenal, Manchester United, and Bayern Munich are all poised to land Rice this summer.

In a disappointing season for Ajax, Alvarez has been a shining light at the Johan Cruyff Arena. He has made 31 appearances in the 2022/23 Eredivisie, scoring three goals and providing three assists.

West Ham have had a memorable campaign in 2022/23 as they won the UEFA Europa Conference League. This is their first European trophy in 24 years. However, they would know they barely scraped relegation in the Premier League this season.

As the Hammers will be in the Europa League next season, they need a strong squad spine regardless of the fate of Rice this summer. West Ham played in the Europa League two seasons ago, and they reached the semi-finals.