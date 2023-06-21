Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey could be the latest to move to the Saudi Pro League.

According to The Athletic's David Ornstein, the Gunners and the Ghanaian's representatives are working on potential exit solutions for the central midfielder.

There is interest from a number of clubs in the Saudi Pro League and Arsenal are very much open to a Partey departure if a suitable opportunity for a sale pops up.

As things stand, the situation is not advanced and if Partey is to leave the Emirates Stadium, a replacement would need to be signed — that will be the case even if West Ham captain Declan Rice joins the club which is heavily expected.

Transfer outlet 90min, meanwhile, report that Arsenal have given Partey permission to explore a transfer to the Saudi Pro League.

An added incentive to letting Partey leave is that the north London club believe they could turn a profit with his departure thanks to the riches of Saudi Arabia. Arsenal notably signed Partey from Atletico Madrid in 2020 for a fee of £45 million.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

He has since emerged as a key player for the club, playing a huge role in their title challenge this past season. However, at the same time, he has also struggled with injuries and has missed a number of crucial games over the years, particularly against eventual champions Manchester City.

While Partey could form a potentially effective partnership with Rice should the latter join, it looks like Mikel Arteta is happy to cut his losses, especially if Arsenal receive a large transfer fee to further fund their summer activity.

It also explains why the club were heavily linked with a move for Moses Caicedo along with Rice, and are now exploring the option of signing Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia.

In addition to Rice and Lavia, the Gunners are also looking to complete the signings of Kai Havertz from Chelsea and Ajax defender Jurrien Timber.

As for Partey, should he leave for Saudi Arabia, he will be just the latest football star to do so. After Cristiano Ronaldo joined Al Nassr earlier this year, the likes of Karim Benzema and Ruben Neves have also signed with Saudi clubs.

Chelsea quartet Edouard Mendy, Kalidou Koulibaly, Hakim Ziyech, and N'Golo Kanté are also linked with moves to the Gulf as it appears the Saudi Pro League is extremely serious in taking over and making their league an attractive one.