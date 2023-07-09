Former Manchester United captain Rio Ferdinand has lashed out at the club's unfair treatment of David de Gea this summer. The Spaniard was a free agent in the past week but could have agreed on a new contract to stay at Old Trafford. However, the move never materialized, and the former Atletico Madrid closed his chapter with Manchester United yesterday.

After the departure of de Gea, Ferdinand criticized the United hierarchy over the unfair treatment of the Spanish goalkeeper. He said, “It's a funny situation. Whether you think David de Gea is good enough for Manchester United anymore is debatable.”

“But he's been an unreal servant to this football club. He's been there for 12 years and has been Player for the Year multiple times. In the main, he's served the club remarkably well and is an outstanding professional. There are a lot of people calling for him to leave, and that's understandable and fair. I'm just slightly gutted with how the club has handled this.”

“It comes down to communication. I'm seeing more and more players leave with a sour taste, and it's not right. I don't think it's fair on the player.”

De Gea leaves Manchester United after 12 years at the club. He has made 545 appearances for the Red Devils, keeping 148 clean sheets. He has won one Premier League, Europa League, FA Cup, and two League Cups at Old Trafford. Moreover, he won two Premier League Golden Gloves. It is argued that the Spaniard is the first and only Manchester United legend after the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson.