Over the summer, the Glazer family, who are the owners of renowned Premier League superpower Manchester United, put the club on the market as fans approval of their reign in charge of the team reached an all-time low. Unfortunately, no offers for the club came close to their extremely high asking price of £10 billion, and they took the club off the market.

Fans wanting to see the Glazers sell the club were extremely frustrated with the decision, but it seems like negotiations didn't actually end when the club was allegedly taken off the market back in September. Sheikh Jassim from Qatar had reportedly been in negotiations with the Glazers for the purchase of the club, but he has withdrawn from the running after his latest massive offer of nearly $7 million was turned down.

Qatar’s Sheikh Jassim has withdrawn from negotiations to purchase Manchester United, per @FabrizioRomano. Sheikh Jassim reportedly bid nearly DOUBLE the club’s $3.5 billion evaluation and it was still rejected 😳🇶🇦 pic.twitter.com/3erddrSMxi — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 14, 2023

For what it's worth, £10 billion is worth over $12 billion, so Jassim's bid was still technically lower than the Glazers' asking price. However, given how the club is only valued at $3.5 billion, this sounds like an offer the Glazers should have absolutely accepted. Instead, they turned Jassim's offer away, and likely ended up losing their most competitive buyer in the process.

For fans hoping that the Glazers would be out of town sooner rather than later, it doesn't look like they will be selling the team anytime soon after shooting down this massive offer from Jassim. Chances are they won't be getting anything worth more than this, so unless they lower their asking price, the Glazers will remain in control as Manchester United for the foreseeable future.