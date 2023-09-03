Manchester United's ownership has been a major talking point in the last 12 months. It feels like the club could have a conclusion to that soon. The Glazers intend to remove Manchester United from the market as they have been unable to approach their expected selling price.

This decision, coming from a source closely connected to the American family, will likely incite anger among Manchester United supporters. The fans have long held a frosty sentiment towards the club's owners, holding them responsible for the team's recent lack of success and underinvestment in its infrastructure.

According to the source, “The Glazers are thick-skinned and won’t be influenced by any negative Manchester United fan reactions.” The source also stated that the Glazers were only willing to sell the club to serious bidders, but those bids weren't up to the mark.

Back in November of last year, the Glazer family publicly announced their willingness to consider offers for complete ownership of the club or a partial sale that would allow them to retain a significant stake. However, only two prominent bidders emerged: Sheikh Jassim of Qatar, seeking full ownership at Manchester United, and Sir Jim Ratcliffe, whose proposal would leave the Glazers with a minority share.

Insiders connected to these interested parties have expressed frustration with the Glazers' position. Despite making multiple rounds of offers, they have received no clear indication of the family's stance on the matter.

At a certain moment, Sheikh Jassim's team circumvented the US merchant banker Raine, who have overseen the sales process, to engage with the Glazer family directly. Despite ongoing rumors hinting at the potential acceptance of the Qatari bid, there has been no substantial progress.

According to the source, the decision behind withdrawing Manchester United from the market at this time is the Glazers family's intention to revisit the sale in 2025. They anticipate that by then, favorable financial and ‘environmental' conditions may attract a larger pool of potential bidders.