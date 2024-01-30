Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has expressed frustration over the apparent lack of service to Rasmus Hojlund

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has expressed frustration over the apparent lack of service to Rasmus Hojlund, suggesting that his teammates are reluctant to pass to the Danish striker, reported by GOAL. Hojlund, who joined United from Atalanta for £73 million, has scored eight goals in 26 appearances, with only two of them in the Premier League.

Ferdinand, speaking on his FIVE podcast, criticized United's wingers, including Antony and Garnacho, for not providing enough support to Hojlund during matches. The Danish striker reportedly received the fewest passes among all Premier League strikers, indicating a concerning lack of involvement in the team's build-up play.

Ferdinand urged the team to adopt a more direct approach and deliver crosses into the box for Hojlund, emphasizing that the striker makes good runs and needs more opportunities. He highlighted that during the FA Cup match against Newport County, where United managed 22 shots, Hojlund received only one pass and scored from his only shot of the game.

The football legend emphasized the need for the wide players to focus on getting the ball to Hojlund, stating, “He’s starved, my man is being starved! He’s dealing with rations at the moment. I don’t know why. Are they looking at him and thinking ‘he’s dry, I can’t play him the ball'?”

Ferdinand believes that Rasmus Hojlund, as the club's No. 9, is under immense pressure to justify his hefty price tag and urged the team to direct their efforts towards getting the best out of him. As United faces Wolves on Thursday at Molineux, Hojlund will be looking to build on his recent goal against Newport and contribute more significantly to the team's performance. United currently sits eighth in the Premier League, 11 points behind the Champions League places.