Manchester United is grappling with internal discord as senior players express their shock and anger over Marcus Rashford's absence

Manchester United is grappling with internal discord as senior players express their shock and anger over Marcus Rashford's absence from the FA Cup tie against Newport County, reported by GOAL. Rashford's late-night revelry in Belfast, indulging in a 12-hour tequila-fueled party, has left teammates fuming.

The England international's night out took a toll on his commitment to training, missing Thursday's session, and subsequently being excluded from the FA Cup fourth-round clash. Despite Manchester United securing a victory at Rodney Parade, discontent lingers within the squad, questioning Rashford's professionalism amid a challenging phase of form for the team.

According to reports, Rashford's camp attempted to mislead the club about the timeline of events, suggesting the nightclub footage was from Wednesday night, not Thursday. However, evidence revealed his presence at Lavery's Bar on Wednesday and Thompsons Garage on Thursday, donning the same outfit. Rashford had earlier visited Northern Irish club Larne FC on the same day.

The Sun disclosed details of Rashford's night, including his late return to his room at 7 am, escorted by a waitress. The player's intent to prioritize late-night revelry over training left the waitress unsurprised by his subsequent absence. She stated, “That made it clear to me that he had already made his mind up that he wasn't going to training on Friday. He had no plans to go home that night.”

This incident marks the second nightclub-related controversy for Rashford this season, following a similar incident on his 26th birthday after a derby defeat to Manchester City in October 2023. In response, Manchester United issued a statement acknowledging Rashford's responsibility for his actions, labeling it an “internal disciplinary matter.”

Marcus Rashford has resumed training and could feature in the upcoming match against Wolves. However, it remains uncertain whether manager Erik ten Hag will impose a reported two-week wages fine, amounting to around £630,000, for the Belfast nightclub incident. The situation adds to the challenges faced by Manchester United, intensifying scrutiny on Rashford's off-field conduct and commitment to the team.