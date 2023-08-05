Atalanta have officially reached an agreement with West Ham United for the signature of Gianluca Scamacca this summer. The Italian forward is tipped to be the replacement for Rasmus Hojlund, who has joined Manchester United for a club-record fee.

According to reports of Fabrizio Romano, Scamacca will join Atalanta for €25m fixed fee with €5m easy add-ons. It is also reported that a 10% sell-on clause has been included in the contract. Medicals are booked in Italy, and Scamacca will travel to Atalanta soon.

Atalanta will soon be confirming the departure of Rasmus Hojlund to Manchester United. The young striker will leave the club for £64m fee. It remains to be seen if Scamacca has it in him to be a hit with the Serie A club.

Scamacca had a frustrating time at West Ham due to injuries and inconsistencies. He only scored three goals with the Londoners. As he was signed by West Ham last season, the initial plan was to stay with the UEFA Europa Conference League winners for one more season. However, the deterioration in the relationship with manager David Moyes meant that there would be a change in plans.

Initially, there were reports of Scamacca moving to AS Roma. However, the Europa League runner-ups couldn't find an agreement with West Ham United. Now, Atalanta have found an agreement to bring back the Italian forward to his home country. From 2020 to 2022, Scamacca scored 20 goals for Sassuolo. For West Ham fans, they won't be moaning his departure but they would be concerned about the lack of transfer activity as Moyes is still the only Premier League manager to land a signing in this window.