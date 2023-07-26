The English Premier League 2023-24 season is set to kick off on Saturday, August 12, 2023, marking a return to the usual schedule.

Despite the season approaching, there are still some incredibly talented footballers available on free transfers. However, the pool of free agents is gradually dwindling, as many have already found new clubs. This summer has witnessed an impressive group of players testing their market value as free agents.

As the Premier League gears up for a competitive 2023-24 season, clubs still have the opportunity to secure some valuable signings from the pool of available free agents.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

At the age of 29, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain recently concluded a six-year stint at Anfield, where he participated in just under 150 matches but faced several challenges due to various injuries during that period. The English midfielder has made 146 appearances across all competitions and scored 18 goals for the Reds.

Since leaving Liverpool, Oxlade-Chamberlain has caught the attention of clubs in Saudi Arabia, including an unnamed Saudi Pro League team. Additionally, he is being considered by Premier League rivals Brentford and Turkish side Besiktas, as reported by The Mirror. Sky Sports also indicates that Aston Villa, along with Brentford, remains interested in the possibility of signing him. Teams in the MLS are interested as well, but it appears that the player's preference is to stay in England and the Premier League.

Interestingly, if he accepts an offer from the Saudi Pro League, Oxlade-Chamberlain could become the first England international to do so. However, there seem to be limited offers on the table at the moment. Regardless, AOC remains an exciting player with a free agent status from England's Premier League.

The budding midfielder still has some gas left in the tank. Among his honors include wins at the Premier League, EFL Cup, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, and FIFA Club World Cup. Oxlade-Chamberlain still proves as a serviceable backup midfielder, having made 48 goals and 56 assists in 393 overall appearances across his career.

Adama Traore

The speedy and skillful winger seems like a perfect fit for a lucrative move to Saudi Arabia. At 27 years old, this Spanish winger has been a force to reckon with during his time at Wolverhampton Wanderers, but his contract with the club is set to expire. With 34 Premier League appearances, two goals, and two assists to his name, he has proven his worth on the field. Several clubs will definitely enjoy the production on the pitch by the free agent from the Premier League.

According to Fabrizio Romano, his agent has been exploring potential moves not only within England but also across Europe. It appears that the winger might be on his way out of Wolves, and there are rumors linking him to Saudi Arabian club Al Ittihad, who recently signed Karim Benzema from Real Madrid.

Wolverhampton may still find ways to retain the services of this talented player. Sporting director Matt Hobbs has expressed the club's desire to keep Adama Traore and stated that discussions are ongoing. The club believes he has earned the right to explore other options and understand what opportunities are available to him. Hobbs praised Traore's positive and friendly demeanor, making him a great presence around the club. Despite their efforts to reach an agreement, the final decision remains uncertain. The coming weeks will likely determine the winger's future destination.

Traore has made 200 appearances for Wolves, blasting 14 goals in five years with the club. Traoré has been praised for his pace and strength, earning honors for his rapid acceleration and excellent close control to shield the ball from defenders. Traore earned the PFA Player of the Month on January 2020, as well as winning in the 2013-14 UEFA Youth League with Barcelona Youth and the 2014-15 Copa del Rey with Barcelona.

Andros Townsend

After struggling with injury problems in the 2022-23 season, Townsend has been released by Everton on a free transfer. The 31-year-old winger did not feature for the club after March 2022, and his contract expired, leading to his departure.

Now, Townsend, a free agent, is currently training with newly promoted Premier League side Burnley as he looks for a new opportunity following his time with the Toffees. Under the management of Vincent Kompany, Townsend may be able to contribute to the club, especially after the team's success in winning the Championship title last season.

Although Townsend has 13 England caps to his name, he was unable to play for the entirety of the last season due to a knee injury.

Townsend proved to be a reliable winger in his career, spending time with big clubs such as Tottenham, Crystal Palace, and Newcastle. He has 49 goals across 428 appearances in the Premier League, League One, Championship, FA Cup, EFL League Cup, UEFA Europa League, and Football League Trophy. Townsend has also bagged several honors, such as the 2014-15 Football League Cup runner-up, the 2009 UEFA European Under-19 Championship runner-up, and three awards for the Premier League Goal of the Month.

Andre Ayew

Andre Ayew, the 33-year-old Ghana captain, is currently a free agent but is not wasting any time. He is diligently training in his home country, ensuring he stays in top form while contemplating his next footballing opportunity.

Known for his on-field prowess and extensive experience at the highest levels of football, Ayew has caught the attention of numerous clubs from different leagues. Although no official announcement has been made regarding his next destination, Ayew's commitment to his fitness reflects his dedication to being ready for any potential opportunity that may arise.

The demand for Ayew's services is high, with several clubs in Europe and beyond expressing interest in securing his talents. After departing Nottingham Forest, where he played a crucial role in helping the club retain their Premier League status, Ayew is now free to choose his next team. Previously, he spent a successful year and a half in Qatar, making a significant impact during his time with Al Sadd.

With an impressive record of over 222 goal contributions throughout his career, Ayew is determined to continue making a mark on the field. His ambition is to play at the highest level and leave a lasting impact on whichever club he ultimately chooses to join.

Ayew has won the Coupe de la Ligue and Trophée des Champions for French club Marseille, won the 2021-22 Qatar Stars League and the 2021 Emir of Qatar Cup, as well as the 2009 FIFA U-20 World Cup for Ghana.

Manuel Lanzini

Having spent eight seasons with West Ham, the 30-year-old midfielder Manuel Lanzini is now a free agent. While there are reports of an offer from his boyhood club, River Plate, the attacking midfielder is exploring other possibilities and keeping his options open.

Lanzini, an Argentine, initially joined the Hammers on loan from Emirati club Al Jazira in 2015 before making his move permanent a year later. Throughout his time with the club, he has made 226 appearances and scored 32 goals.

Lanzini has left a positive impression during his tenure at West Ham, earning the club's Goal of the Season award twice and finishing as the runner-up for the Hammer of the Year in the 2016-17 season. During West Ham's recent success in the Europa Conference League, Lanzini contributed significantly, making eleven appearances and scoring two goals as part of the triumphant run.

At 30 years old, clubs can still seek Lanzini as a prolific attacking midfielder. Among Lanzini's honors include the 2022-23 UEFA Europa Conference League with West Ham, the 2017 Superclásico de las Américas with Argentina, and the 2014 Argentine Primera División: Torneo Final with River Plate. In 2012, he captured the treble with Fluminense, winning the Campeonato Brasileiro Série A, Taca Guanabara, and Campeonato Carioca.