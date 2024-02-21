Discover the latest transfer buzz surrounding Manchester United as they eye a £60 million move for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi.

Manchester United finds themselves at the center of transfer speculation as they set their sights on Crystal Palace's prized defender, Marc Guehi. Valued at a hefty £60 million, Guehi has emerged as a prime target for the Red Devils, with the potential appointment of Dan Ashworth as the club's sporting director adding fuel to the transfer rumors.

Ashworth's anticipated move from Newcastle United to Manchester United could pave the way for Guehi's arrival at Old Trafford, given the sporting director's reported interest in the talented defender during his tenure at St James' Park. With Ashworth's influence looming large, United appears poised to capitalize on his admiration for Guehi, who has impressed with his performances for Crystal Palace.

The 23-year-old Guehi, a former Chelsea player, switched to Selhurst Park in 2021 for a reported fee of £18 million. Since then, he has established himself as a pivotal figure in Palace's backline, showcasing his defensive prowess and earning plaudits for his consistency on the pitch.

Despite Palace's efforts to retain their key players under new manager Oliver Glasner, Guehi's future remains to be determined amid growing interest from Manchester United. With his contract running until 2026 and no signs of an extension on the horizon, the value of English International is expected to soar in the upcoming summer transfer window.

While Liverpool also eyes Guehi as a potential target, Manchester United's pursuit could gain momentum with Ashworth's potential arrival at Old Trafford. As the Red Devils look to reinforce their squad ahead of the next campaign, securing Guehi's signature would represent a significant statement of intent in their quest for silverware.

With managerial and directorial changes underway across the Premier League, the landscape of English football is set for a dramatic shift. Despite this backdrop of uncertainty, Manchester United appears poised to make decisive moves in the transfer market, with Guehi emerging as a key piece in their plans for future success.