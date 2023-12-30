Big yikes for Man United.

Things continued to get worse on Saturday for Manchester United, suffering yet another defeat, this time at the hands of Nottingham Forest by a score of 2-1. That leaves Erik ten Hag's men in seventh place in the Premier League table with a disappointing 10-1-9 record.

In fact, after the loss, United has now hit a brutal low not seen in years. Only three times has the club lost this many games in a calendar year.

Via OptaJoe:

“21 – Manchester United have lost 21 games in all competitions in 2023 – only in 1930 (28), 1972 (25) and 1921 (24) have they ever lost more in a calendar year. Defeatist.”

2023 was far from impressive for the Red Devils. Although they finished the 2022-23 campaign on a respectable note by qualifying for the Champions League, things aren't going to plan this term in any shape or form. United has only scored 22 times in 20 games while also finishing at the bottom of their UCL group.

The biggest problem for this side is their inability to hit the back of the net. Scott McTominay's five goals are a team-best, while summer signing Rasmus Hojlund just opened his Premier League account after more than 1,000 minutes of action. Also, Marcus Rashford is having a horrid campaign with a mere two goals and two assists.

Manchester United has now succumbed to defeat in four of their last six fixtures across all competitions, with only one win during that span. However, it did come against Aston Villa on Tuesday, who are surprisingly towards the top of the table.

Regardless, the Red Devils are not a consistent club right now and it may very well cost ten Hag his job.