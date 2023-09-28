Manchester United outcast Jadon Sancho is currently in quite the predicament. He called out manager Erik ten Hag publicly on social media after the former Ajax boss said the Englishman wasn't up to par in training, hence why he's been axed from the matchday squad in recent weeks. Sancho said don't believe everything you read and essentially started a saga with his gaffer. Not a good look considering he hasn't lived up to expectations at Old Trafford, anyway.

Well, former Red Devils forward Dimitar Berbatov recently offered Sancho some advice. He believes the ex-Dortmund star needs to take accountability for his lack of production and simply show in training, whether it's alone or with the rest of the United players, that he's deserving of minutes. Also, Berbatov thinks Sancho is “overestimating his importance”. Harsh, but true.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Quotes via Daily Mail:

“If it continues like this, Jadon Sancho going to go nowhere at Manchester United,' the forward said in conversation with Betfair. “I'm very disappointed that a situation like this has been made public and a lot of people are discussing it. Things like this happen often, but they're not made public.”

“Players will fight with their managers, players, club staff, or even themselves, but it's not often made public. When it's connected to a big club like United, then people will talk about it and interpret it differently.”

“In this case, Sancho has been there for over two years and it's still not working out for him. Sancho must know this, too, and maybe that's where his dissatisfaction is coming from. When you know you're not producing, you can be angry with yourself and your manager and this can lead to a bust-up like this.”

“I was at the club when Wayne Rooney had a fallout with the manager, and they sorted things out. I think Sancho is overestimating his importance. He's not won that many trophies with them. It's a different situation.”

Berbatov also suggested Sancho has to apologize to ten Hag either privately or publicly. It's the only way the two sides can potentially move forward and repair the relationship. But to be brutally honest, the 23-year-old has been an utter disappointment since joining the club, scoring just nine Premier League goals. Patience is thin with Sancho.

It wouldn't be surprising to see Manchester United try and sell him in the January transfer window.