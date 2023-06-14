In an imminent summer transfer saga, Manchester United has emerged as one of three clubs expressing keen interest in Leicester City's star midfielder, James Maddison.

As Leicester seeks to raise funds by offloading their most valuable asset, it appears that Maddison's departure from the King Power Stadium is almost certain. With his contract set to expire at the end of the upcoming season, Leicester City sees this as their final opportunity to cash in on the highly sought-after star.

Manchester United has now joined Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United (per Stretty News) in pursuit of the 26-year-old player, who is currently representing England on international duty.

Throughout the 2022/2023 campaign, Maddison stood out as a shining light amidst a dismal storm for Leicester City. Impressively, he registered 10 goals and nine assists across 30 matches in the Premier League. At such a young age, he had shown such poise at the midfielder position, making him an ideal fit for Manchester United. He is in the 79th percentile in non-penalty goals and in the 90th in assists. However, his exceptional contributions were not enough to prevent his club's relegation, as they finished a disappointing 18th place with nine wins, seven draws, and 22 losses, resulting in their drop to the Championship.

Now faced with a crucial decision, James Maddison must consider his next destination carefully. Among the trio of interested Premier League sides, two hold coveted Champions League spots for the upcoming season, Manchester United being one of them. The Red Devils have been off to a busy offseason, from settling ownership disputes to remodeling their roster, most recently acquiring Napoli defender Kim Min-Jae.

Nevertheless, the midfielder will need to assess potential variations in playing time on each team. The Leicester City hierarchy had initially set their sights on securing a substantial £50 million fee for Maddison's services. However, their relegation to the Championship might compel them to accept a significantly reduced bid. Tottenham, Newcastle United, and Manchester United will all have to pay close attention to how James Maddison's transfer future unfolds.