Manchester United is on the verge of completing their first summer signing, with negotiations at an advanced stage for Napoli defender Kim Min-Jae.

The Red Devils, led by manager Erik ten Hag, are eager to strengthen their squad following their qualification for the Champions League next season.

Kim has been on Manchester United's radar since October, making him ten Hag's primary target, as confirmed by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. The club is reportedly in contact with the representatives of the central defender, preparing to trigger the release clause in his Napoli contract, which becomes active next month.

However, the potential move to Manchester United faces competition from other clubs, including Newcastle United, Chelsea, and Paris Saint-Germain, who are eyeing a hijack of the transfer. Napoli is also keen to retain the services of the South Korean international and has offered him a new contract that would remove the £42 million ($52 million) release clause.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Romano recently stated that Manchester United is well aware of their advantage over other suitors in the race to secure Kim's signature, adding further intrigue to the ongoing negotiations.

Kim, who received an average match rating of 7.07 from WhoScored during the 2022/23 Serie A season, was a crucial figure in Napoli's triumph as champions of the Italian top flight. With 45 appearances across all competitions, he showcased his defensive prowess, averaging 3.5 clearances, 1.6 tackles, and 1.2 interceptions per domestic game, contributing to 14 clean sheets.