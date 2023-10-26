In a surprising turn of events, Manchester United is reportedly making an unexpected plea to their former goalkeeper, David de Gea, to return on a short-term deal. This surprising move has been prompted by the club's concerns regarding their goalkeeping options when their summer signing and Cameroon's No. 1, Andre Onana, departs for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in the coming year.

The unexpected twist in the story occurred when Onana decided to reverse his international retirement plans, leaving Manchester United facing a dilemma. Afcon, scheduled from January 13 to February 11, means that Onana could potentially miss up to eight crucial matches for the club. To address this impending shortage, the club, according to Sun Sport, is reportedly considering reaching out to de Gea despite having parted ways with him during the summer transfer window.

De Gea, who had a remarkable 12-year tenure at Old Trafford, departed the club when his contract expired. Even though the club offered him reduced terms, with a significant wage reduction from £375,000 a week to £200,000 a week, that deal was ultimately withdrawn. This sudden reversal in the club's stance acknowledges the perhaps less-than-ideal treatment of the longest-serving goalkeeper in the club's history, who had also just secured the Premier League's Golden Glove award.

Furthermore, Manchester United's captain, Bruno Fernandes, has expressed his regret that De Gea did not receive a proper send-off when he left. This unforeseen U-turn may now offer an opportunity for a fitting conclusion to De Gea's journey with the club. Many football community members believe that retaining De Gea is wise, especially given Andre Onana's form. As a result, this unexpected return of De Gea marks a fascinating and significant development in Manchester United's goalkeeping situation.