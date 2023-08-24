The long wait for Manchester United’s takeover could be coming to an end soon. Sheikh Jassim from Qatar is set to beat Jim Radcliffe’s bid to take over the ownership of the Red Devils from the Glazers family. His £6billion takeover at Manchester United could be completed by mid-October.

A tentative date has been scheduled, and an official announcement might be made as soon as the coming month. Sheikh Jassim's team is thoroughly reviewing the club’s facilities as they prepare to end the unpopular Glazers' 18-year ownership.

Manchester United supporters will celebrate a complete sale of the club, as there were concerns that the American owners were delaying the process and intended to retain a portion of the club. The Glazers had initially wanted to keep some shares, but influential figures within Old Trafford cautioned them about the potential for a strong negative reaction from the fanbase.

They will generate a substantial profit despite burdening Manchester United with significant debts during their £800 million acquisition in 2005. Servicing this debt has imposed a cost of over £1 billion on the club since then.

The most recent financial reports revealed that the gross debt stands at £725 million, marking its highest level since 2010. Sheikh Jassim plans to eliminate this debt entirely to prevent incurring additional fees and has no intention of receiving dividend payments from the club, in contrast to the Glazers' previous practices.

The Qatari owner also wants to improve the facilities at Old Trafford and the AON Training Complex while continuing to invest in the team. Manchester United have bought three players in this transfer window, i.e. Mason Mount, Andre Onana, and Rasmus Hojlund.