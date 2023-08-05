Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani has reportedly won the race to take over from the Glazers family at Manchester United. The Qatari banker has made a significant stride in his bid to buy the club as he has fought off the competition from Sir Jim Radcliffe.

According to the reports from the Sun, Sheikh Jassim has made a significant breakthrough in his negotiations to buy Manchester United. There is a huge reported update incoming regarding the club takeover in the coming weeks. The Qatari banker is close to agreeing on a £6 billion deal. His representatives are set to complete due diligence before completing the takeover process.

According to the report, Manchester United is optimistic that a takeover will be finalized by November, marking a year since the Glazer family revealed their interest in securing investment. Despite a challenging journey that left many frustrated, there seems to be a silver lining on the horizon for British billionaire Ratcliffe.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Despite allegedly presenting Joel and Avram Glazer with the opportunity to maintain partial ownership through their proposal, the INEOS group, led by Sheikh Jassim, is now trailing in the competition. It is reported that Sheikh Jassim, on the other hand, is aiming for a complete acquisition and has committed to addressing the substantial debt amassed since the contentious takeover by the Glazers in 2005.

Despite the uncertainty about the club's ownership, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag hasn't stopped spending on his squad. The Dutchman has added three players to his squad worth £179m. Ten Hag has seen the arrivals of Mason Mount, Andre Onana, and Rasmus Hojlund at the club this summer so far.