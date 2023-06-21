Manchester United must seize the opportunity to sign Andre Onana as they look to build on their progress under Erik ten Hag, reported by goal.com. The Ajax goalkeeper played a crucial role in the success of Ten Hag's side, and his exceptional dribbling and passing abilities have the potential to transform the Red Devils.

While David de Gea has been a loyal servant and one of the club's greatest-ever goalkeepers, his recent error-strewn season suggests that his time at Old Trafford is coming to an end. De Gea's shot-stopping abilities have been called into question, but the main concern is his inability to contribute to United's build-up play and maintain possession from the back.

De Gea has become an easy target for opposing teams, who have pressed him high and forced him into mistakes or long clearances that result in a loss of possession. This was evident in the FA Cup final defeat to Manchester City, where De Gea's errors and slow reactions cost United dearly.

In contrast, Andre Onana showcased his exceptional ball control and distribution skills while under pressure in the Champions League final against City. His ability to calmly play out from the back would be a significant asset for United and aligns with their forward-thinking approach.

United must not let complacency hinder their long-term search for a top-quality goalkeeper. They need to demonstrate ambition and leadership by making a strong push to secure Onana's signature. Reuniting him with Ten Hag, the coach with whom he first displayed his immense potential, could further unlock his abilities and help United reach new heights.

Signing Onana would be a statement of intent from United as they seek to continue their progress and challenge for major honors. The opportunity is there, and now is the time for the Red Devils to go all out and secure the services of the talented Cameroon international.