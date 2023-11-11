Explore Manchester United's impending overhaul under Sir Jim Ratcliffe's leadership, scrutinizing costly signings and managerial decisions.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe, poised to acquire a 25% stake in Manchester United from the Glazer family, stands on the brink of wielding substantial influence over the club's transfer policies. With the Glazers ready to cede control, Ratcliffe's imminent arrival invites a comprehensive reassessment of the Red Devils' costly signings and managerial decisions.

The impending INEOS chief’s ascendancy into the club's inner workings arrives against the backdrop of prodigious spending coupled with underwhelming outcomes, amounting to a staggering £1.4 billion squandered since the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson. According to the Sun, the looming question mark hangs over Erik ten Hag's management, where close to £400 million was invested since his 2022 induction. While his inaugural season saw success with a League Cup triumph and a respectable top-four finish, the team's current Premier League struggles and potential European exit cast a pall over his position.

The impending takeover heralds an inquisition into seven high-profile disappointments, three of whom are purportedly set to depart in January amidst United's tumultuous 2023/24 campaign. The interrogation delves into the ramifications of exorbitant signings—names like Paul Pogba, Romelu Lukaku, Angel Di Maria, Anthony Martial, Antony, Jadon Sancho, and Donny van de Beek.

United's record-breaking acquisitions paint a tale of dashed hopes and unfulfilled promises. Pogba's substantial £89 million move from Juventus in 2016 did not match his Italian form, resulting in a free transfer back to Juventus in 2022 after an injury-riddled tenure. Lukaku's £75 million transfer from Everton similarly underwhelmed, with just 28 Premier League goals in two seasons before he was sold to Inter Milan.

Moreover, Di Maria and Martial's acquisitions, costing £59.7 million and £44.5 million, respectively, failed to live up to their price tags. While Di Maria's stint culminated in a mere three goals before his departure to PSG, Martial’s prolonged stay, which yielded 89 goals in nine seasons, may soon end, with his contract expiring.

Ratcliffe’s imminent role at Old Trafford signals a pivotal juncture, hinting at a comprehensive overhaul in transfer strategies and managerial evaluations. As Manchester United navigates a sea of expensive yet underperforming signings, Ratcliffe's arrival marks a turning point, promising a thorough review and potential restructuring in the pursuit of a reinvigorated era for the club.