Discover the seismic transformation underway at Manchester United as Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Ineos set sights on revamping the club's strategy.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe's impending stake in Manchester United heralds a seismic shift in the club's future, steering it toward a revamped transfer strategy. Under Ratcliffe's guidance and Dave Brailsford's astute eye for talent, Ineos is eyeing a transformative restructuring to rejuvenate the Red Devils' approach to player acquisitions.

Dan Ashworth and Paul Mitchell emerge as pivotal figures in this potential restructuring. While Mitchell was initially considered for the director of football role at Manchester United, recent insights suggest Ashworth, currently with Newcastle United, is the prime target for the sporting director position.

Ashworth's prowess in talent acquisition has drawn Ineos's keen interest despite his contentment at Newcastle. Brailsford's determination to secure Ashworth's services highlights the meticulous approach Ineos aims to adopt in reshaping Manchester United's future.

However, should Ashworth prove elusive, Mitchell remains a compelling option for the director of football role. Mitchell's successful track record, notably with Southampton, and adeptness in identifying talent positions him as a valuable asset for Manchester United's potential overhaul.

With a staggering £1.67 billion seemingly squandered on Manchester United's misfit signings, Ratcliffe and Brailsford are resolute in resetting the club's transfer ethos. Their recent interaction with the club hierarchy, departures, and anticipated replacements in key executive roles underscores the impending structural shake-up.

Erik ten Hag's leadership isn't immediately threatened despite recent defeats, as Brailsford concentrates on orchestrating a top-down transformation. The envisioned introduction of Jean-Claude Blanc and potential interactions between the players and Ratcliffe signify a holistic approach to instilling a new culture at the club.

Ashworth's longstanding rapport with Brailsford and Mitchell's proven knack for identifying talent paints a picture of Manchester United keen on emulating the success of rival Manchester City's structured approach to recruitment.

The convergence of Ashworth and Mitchell's expertise offers a beacon of hope for Manchester United, signifying a departure from past errors toward a more strategic, City-like approach in the transfer market. As Ratcliffe's influence looms and Ineos seeks to redefine United's modus operandi, the prospect of a new era at Old Trafford brims with anticipation and the promise of redemption.