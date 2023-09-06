Manchester United have confirmed the signing of Sofyan Amrabat from Fiorentina. The Red Devils signed the Morocco midfielder on a season-long loan from the Serie A club and will be taking on the No.4 squad number left vacant after the departure of Phil Jones.

Manchester United have a lot of midfield potential. Although they have let Fred leave, they bought Mason Mount from Chelsea. Moreover, they have Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, and Scott McTominay as part of the squad. So, how can we expect Manchester United to line up with Amrabat?

Casemiro-Amrabat-Fernandes

This is the midfield lineup that most Manchester United fans imagine after the signature of Amrabat. And they truly have a point with this. In the first four Premier League games, the Red Devils have been criticized for lacking control in the middle of the park.

They have lost two away games to Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal. Moreover, they should have lost against Wolverhampton Wanderers on the opening day. These games have a common denominator, i.e., lack of midfield control.

The biggest question so far is how the opponent midfielders are easily bypassing the current Manchester United midfield. With the addition of Amrabat, Casemiro can breathe a sigh of relief as he won’t need to do the dirty work alone. He can allow Amrabat to be a little more box-to-box and provide the shield to his back four.

Amrabat-Mount-Fernandes

Against the defensive teams, Manchester United needs to be a bit more on the front foot. Hence, they can allow Amrabat to take over the defensive midfield position from Casemiro and provide cover to his defenders all by himself.

Moreover, Casemiro has been criticized for his disciplinary records. Manchester United’s record without him was horrific last season as he picked two red cards in the Premier League. With the addition of Amrabat, the United fans don’t need to worry about it, as Amrabat can do the defensive midfield job all by himself.