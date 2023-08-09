Manchester United is engaged in discussions to secure the services of Bayern Munich‘s Benjamin Pavard, as they explore potential reinforcements in their defensive lineup, reported by goal.com. Pavard, who primarily operates as a right-back but is also capable of playing as a center-back, has emerged as a target for United as they look to bolster their defensive options.

The transfer talks come in the midst of speculations regarding the future of Manchester United's current center-back, Harry Maguire. It's been reported that Maguire is nearing a move to West Ham United, with both clubs allegedly reaching an agreement in principle for a transfer fee of £30 million ($38.2 million).

Meanwhile, Pavard is said to be eager to leave Bayern Munich as his contract is set to expire in 2024, and he is not inclined towards renewing his stay with the Bundesliga club. The French international's versatility and experience, including being part of the World Cup-winning French team, make him an appealing prospect for Manchester United's defensive revamp.

Florian Plettenberg, a reliable Sky Germany reporter, has indicated that substantive discussions are underway between Manchester United and Pavard. The 27-year-old's ability to operate effectively in multiple defensive positions makes him an attractive option for manager Erik ten Hag.

If the negotiations prove successful, Benjamin Pavard could potentially provide Manchester United with a valuable solution for their defensive needs, particularly in light of Harry Maguire's potential departure. While the transfer window's dynamics are ever-changing, Manchester United's supporters will be eagerly awaiting updates on this potential acquisition, especially as the Premier League kickstarts its new season.