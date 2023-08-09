West Ham United is on the verge of securing a significant defensive addition, as the club has reached an agreement in principle with Manchester United to sign defender Harry Maguire, reported by Dharmesh Sheth. The proposed deal is said to be worth £30 million ($38 million). While personal terms between Harry Maguire and West Ham are not anticipated to be a hurdle, there are still some details to be finalized regarding Maguire's exit from Manchester United. Despite this, West Ham is cautiously optimistic about the prospect of completing the transfer.

The potential move has caught the attention of football enthusiasts, as it would see the English center-back shift from Manchester United to West Ham. Maguire's skills and experience could provide a substantial boost to West Ham's defensive lineup as they approach the start of the next Premier League season.

The Hammers are set to kick off their Premier League campaign with a match against Bournemouth on Saturday, August 12. Meanwhile, Manchester United's opening fixture is against Wolves on Monday, August 14. The upcoming matches add an extra layer of intrigue to Harry Maguire's potential transfer, with fans and experts eager to see which team he will be a part of as the new season begins.

The development comes as an exciting prospect for both clubs, with West Ham United hoping to bolster their defense and Manchester United potentially reconfiguring their roster. As the negotiations continue and details are ironed out, football fans will be keeping a close watch to see how this transfer saga unfolds.