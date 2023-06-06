Manchester United has set their sights on Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka as they look to bolster their engine room, reported by goal.com. The Red Devils are monitoring the German international, who could become available this summer if Bayern Munich successfully secure the signing of Declan Rice from West Ham.

Bayern Munich has emerged as a contender in the race to sign West Ham captain Declan Rice, with a significant transfer expected to take place in the upcoming window. The potential arrival of another midfielder at the Allianz Arena would open the door for Goretzka's departure. According to Sky Deutschland, the 28-year-old has found it challenging to earn the trust of new coach Thomas Tuchel, resulting in limited playing time during the second half of the 2022-23 season.

As doubts loom over Goretzka's future, it is believed that “there are many top clubs abroad who have him on their radar, one of them is Manchester United. They are watching his situation very closely, and when they realize that Goretzka really has to go, United will pick up the phone.” Goretzka has been with Bayern since 2018, making 179 appearances for the club. However, the midfielder has recently slipped down the pecking order in Bavaria.

This wouldn't be the first time Manchester United secures a midfielder from Bayern Munich. In January, they successfully arranged a loan deal for Austrian star Marcel Sabitzer. It seems that a familiar path may be followed again in the upcoming summer transfer window as United looks to strengthen their squad.

The pursuit of Leon Goretzka indicates Manchester United's ambition to reinforce their midfield options, adding further depth and quality to their roster. As the transfer window approaches, fans will be eagerly watching to see if the Red Devils can secure the services of the talented German midfielder.