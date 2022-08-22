‘The cement between the stones’: Manchester United new signing Casemiro receives massive praise from Erik ten Hag ahead of Liverpool clash

Manchester United is in absolute shambles this term, starting off the Premier League campaign with two straight defeats. They’ll be hoping to change that on Monday versus Liverpool, but before the match, the Red Devils managed to secure a huge signing as Casemiro put pen to paper after leaving Real Madrid for a new challenge.

It also appears boss Erik ten Hag believes the Brazilian is the missing piece to the puzzle for the club, giving them an experienced box-to-box midfielder. Via Utd Report:

“He [Casemiro] is the cement between the stones, that is what we have been looking for in the summer and found him. Very happy with his signing.”

To be frank, the Manchester United midfield is poor as is. Scott McTominay and Fred aren’t reliable. Casemiro isn’t playing against Liverpool, but he’s surely going to be a regular in the starting XI moving forward.

United’s problems are all over the pitch. However, the Brazil international has an impressive resume and is more than physical and skilled enough to succeed in the Premier League. He’ll definitely improve this side in the middle of the park.

ten Hag even revealed that he believes the lack of a No. 6, aka a deep-lying midfielder like Casemiro, is one of the big reasons Manchester United is in such poor form early on. Via MEN:

“I think we had a good basic pre-season,” Ten Hag said. “But then our nine, (Anthony) Martial injured, (Cristiano) Ronny not fit, the six holding midfield position is not there, the first game we had two centre-halves who have not played together and also the goalie was not in the best period.

“There is a clear reason why but I know we will fix that and also the results will be better. That showed already in pre-season.”

Casemiro will be watching from the bleachers on Monday and biting at the bit to get on the pitch and help his new team.