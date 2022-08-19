Manchester United pulls off major move for Real Madrid star Casemiro amid Cristiano Ronaldo drama

The start of Manchester United’s 2022-23 Premier League campaign has certainly gotten off to a rough start. They have lost their first two matches to teams widely expected to finish towards the bottom of the league, and have dealt with transfer rumors swirling around their star striker, Cristiano Ronaldo, for the past few weeks.

However, Manchester United finally got something to go their way today, as it was announced that they have agreed to terms with Real Madrid for their star midfielder Casemiro. United knew they had some unfinished business on the transfer market after their slow start to the season, and they were able to swiftly secure a transfer for Casemiro over the past few days.

Casemiro to Man United, here we go! Real Madrid accepted all details of the bid, clubs preparing contracts right now. €60m fixed fee, €10m add-ons 🚨🔴🇧🇷 #MUFC Casemiro has full agreement on four year deal, option until 2027. Medical and then visa to be sorted during weekend. pic.twitter.com/tiuAdkCR81 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 19, 2022

Casemiro has developed into one of the best defensive midfielders over the past seven seasons with Madrid. His trophy case certainly filled up during his time in Spain, as he won 15 trophies with Real Madrid, including five UEFA Champions League titles, each of which he played a significant role in.

But Casemiro wanted a new challenge in the Premier League with Manchester United, and Real Madrid didn’t stand in the way. He will rejoin his old teammate in Ronaldo at United, and they will look to try to help the Premier League giant find their way back to glory after a few rough seasons.

For now, Casemiro and Ronaldo are reunited, but transfer rumors will continue to swirl around Ronaldo until the summer transfer window slams shut. Securing a transfer for Casemiro is a huge move for United, but it’s clear they still have a lot of work to do to turn around what has been an abysmal start to their 2022-23 season.