The shocking reason Cristiano Ronaldo is now considering a move back to Sporting Lisbon

It’s becoming increasingly clear that Cristiano Ronaldo wants no part of Manchester United anymore. He met with the Red Devils board this week and even asked them to terminate his contract so the striker can join a Champions League. The problem is, Chelsea and Bayern Munich already turned down the chance to sign the 37-year-old frontman because he didn’t fit into their plans.

Although Atletico Madrid is still a possibility, despite their supporters rallying against the idea of bringing in Ronaldo, it appears the Portuguese international is circling back to a shocking reunion with Sporting Lisbon. Cristiano Ronaldo previously said he wasn’t interested in going back to his boyhood club, but there is one reason in particular the forward is now considering it: The chance to play in Europe’s most prized competition. The wage costs may turn out to be a roadblock, though.

Via The Athletic:

“Jorge Mendes is working to establish exit routes from Old Trafford, and The Athletic understands talks have been held with Sporting Lisbon. Ronaldo’s first professional club are in the Champions League after finishing second in the Primeira Liga.

Finding the finance for such a move — including covering his high wages — would be complex and it is said head coach Ruben Amorim has reservations about bringing Cristiano Ronaldo into his team given the huge change in dynamic the 37-year-old would inevitably cause.”

Sporting finished second in the Portuguese top flight last term and will be in the group stages of the Champions League. Yes, it’s not England, Spain, Germany, or Italy, but Ronaldo would have the chance to make his mark in Europe.

With the Premier League campaign right around the corner, Cristiano Ronaldo will need to figure out his future rather quickly.