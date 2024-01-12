Explore former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov's unwavering belief in Wayne Rooney's managerial prowess.

Wayne Rooney's recent managerial setback at Birmingham has kept the belief of his former Manchester United strike partner, Dimitar Berbatov. Despite Rooney's turbulent tenure at Birmingham, where he was recently sacked after a brief stint, Berbatov sees the 38-year-old as a potential future manager for Manchester United.

Speaking exclusively to SunSport, Berbatov expressed his confidence in Rooney's managerial capabilities, stating, “I have no doubt that he is going to come back and be a manager because I think that's what he likes to do.” Berbatov, who won two Premier League titles alongside Rooney, acknowledges the challenges but remains optimistic about Rooney's coaching career.

“I think, ultimately, at one time in the future, he would like to be the manager of Manchester United,” Berbatov added, emphasizing Rooney's aspirations for a return to Old Trafford in a leadership role.

Despite Rooney's difficulties at Birmingham, Berbatov sympathizes, noting, “Unfortunately, he had a bit of a setback with the Birmingham job.” The former Derby and DC United boss faced challenges with results during his tenure, winning only two out of 15 matches and seeing Birmingham drop from sixth to 20th in the Championship table.

Berbatov, however, stresses the importance of results in modern football, saying, “Yes, someone can say ‘they did not give him enough time,' but now in today's football, results need to come fast.” He hopes Rooney will use this setback as a learning experience and eventually fulfill his managerial ambitions.

As Rooney takes time to recover from the disappointment, Berbatov expresses his support, saying, “I hope he will come back stronger and continue on that path to one day be the manager of Man Utd.” Despite the recent setback, the iconic Manchester United striker remains resilient, with Berbatov envisioning a future where Rooney leads the Red Devils from the touchline.