Donny van de Beek's time at Manchester United is drawing to a close, with a surprising twist regarding his transfer fee. The Dutch midfielder's move to La Liga side Girona this summer is set to bring a new chapter to his career. Initially, it was reported that van de Beek would transfer for a modest fee of €500,000. However, recent reports suggest that the final price may be significantly higher, providing Manchester United with potential future earnings.

Van de Beek joined Manchester United in 2020 from Ajax, with the Premier League club paying a hefty sum of £35 million (€41 million). The midfielder came with high expectations, but his tenure at Old Trafford has been disappointing. Over four seasons, he managed to make just 62 appearances, scoring only two goals. He also had loan spells at Everton and Eintracht Frankfurt, but these did little to reignite his form. The struggles he faced in adapting to the Premier League’s pace and physicality were evident, and he was often left on the bench, unable to secure a regular spot in the starting lineup.

Donny Van de Beek's new beginning after Manchester United

Girona, a club that finished third in La Liga last season and secured a spot in the Champions League, offers van de Beek a chance to revive his career. The move is seen as a fresh start for the 27-year-old, who has struggled to find his footing in English football. The Spanish league’s style of play, which is more technical and less physical than the Premier League, might suit van de Beek’s strengths better, allowing him to flourish in a new environment.

The initial fee for van de Beek’s transfer is reported to be €500,000, a figure that caused quite a stir among Manchester United fans. Many criticized the club for the significant financial loss, given the high amount paid for his services just a few years ago. However, football journalist Fabrizio Romano has shed light on the deal, explaining that the total earnings for Manchester United could be much higher.

The deal includes performance-related clauses that could significantly boost the final transfer amount. If van de Beek meets certain milestones at Girona, such as playing a specific number of matches, the fee could rise to between €4 million and €5 million. Additionally, if he achieves more success at his new club, Manchester United's total earnings could reach up to €10 million to €15 million.

This performance-based structure provides Manchester United with a potential financial safety net. It also gives van de Beek the motivation to perform well and regain his form, benefiting both the player and his former club. Girona presents a promising opportunity for van de Beek to showcase his talents on a bigger stage, including the Champions League.

The move to Girona is seen as a crucial step in van de Beek’s career. With regular playing time and the chance to compete in top-tier European football, he has the opportunity to rebuild his reputation. Girona, on the other hand, gains an experienced midfielder with the potential to make a significant impact on their squad. Van de Beek's presence can bolster the club’s ambitions in both domestic and European competitions, potentially leading to a successful season for both the player and the team.

Van de Beek’s transfer from Manchester United to Girona marks the end of a challenging period for the Dutch midfielder. The deal, initially seen as a financial loss for United, holds potential for substantial future earnings. As van de Beek embarks on this new journey, both he and Manchester United will be hoping for a successful stint in La Liga. Girona provides the platform for van de Beek to revive his career and fulfill the promise he showed at Ajax, while Manchester United remains hopeful that their investment will eventually pay off.