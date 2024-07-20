Manchester United are reportedly close to signing free agent Adrien Rabiot, with the French midfielder keen on a move to the Premier League. Strengthening the midfield has become a top priority for United's manager, Erik Ten Hag, and the club's new co-owner, Sir Jim Ratcliffe. While Paris Saint-Germain's Manuel Ugarte remains their primary target, Rabiot's availability presents an attractive opportunity for the Red Devils.

French journalist Romain Collet-Gaudin has indicated that Rabiot is “getting closer to Manchester United” and prefers a move to Old Trafford over Liverpool. Despite ongoing discussions between Rabiot's representatives and both clubs, the Red Devils appear to be in a stronger position to secure his signature.

Adrien Rabiot's Journey

Adrien Rabiot's departure from Juventus marks the end of his four-year stint with the Serie A giants. Having joined Juventus from Paris Saint-Germain in 2019, Rabiot made 212 appearances and played a crucial role in the team's success. During his time in Turin, he helped Juventus secure a Serie A title, two Italian Cups, and one Italian Super Cup.

Rabiot's experience and accomplishments make him a valuable asset. His ability to control the midfield and his defensive skills make him an ideal fit for Manchester United. Rabiot's versatility allows him to play in various midfield roles, providing the team with much-needed depth and flexibility.

Contrary to Collet-Gaudin's reports, The Daily Mail's Lewis Steele and Fabrizio Romano claim that Liverpool were never seriously interested in the 29-year-old midfielder this summer. This leaves United as the serious sole suitor of the French midfielder, despite being linked to AC Milan and Real Madrid.

Securing Rabiot on a free transfer is a wise move for Manchester United. By saving on transfer fees, the club can allocate funds towards other essential signings, as they need to invest a significant amount for Paris Saint-Germain's Ugarte. This strategic approach allows United to strengthen multiple areas of the squad without overspending.

Impact of Adrien Rabiot's signing on Manchester United

Manchester United fans are excited about the prospect of Rabiot joining the team. His experience and skills could provide the club's midfield boost to compete at the highest level. The addition of Rabiot could also give Erik ten Hag more flexibility in his tactics, allowing the team to perform better in both domestic and international competitions.

Rabiot's arrival could also positively impact the current squad. His presence would increase competition for places, pushing other midfielders to elevate their game. Younger players could benefit from Rabiot's experience, learning from his approach to training and matches.

Moreover, Rabiot's signing could signal Manchester United's intent to challenge for major honors. With a stronger midfield, the team can aim for higher positions in the Premier League and make deeper runs in cup competitions. This potential move could attract other high-caliber players to Old Trafford, further strengthening the squad.

As the transfer window progresses, Manchester United supporters will be keeping a close eye on developments. The potential signing of Adrien Rabiot could be a significant step forward for the club, helping them to achieve their ambitions in the upcoming season.

Manchester United are in a strong position to secure Adrien Rabiot, with the French midfielder eager to play in the Premier League. This potential signing could provide a much-needed boost to the midfield, enhancing the team's performance and helping them to compete at the highest level. The addition of Rabiot and other strategic signings could mark a new era of success for the Red Devils.