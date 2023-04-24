Tottenham Hotspur have sacked interim head coach Cristian Stellini.

The move came Monday morning following the club’s embarrassing 6-1 defeat to Newcastle United over the weekend that sees them sit in fifth, six points behind fourth-placed Manchester United who have two games in hand over them.

Additionally, Spurs now have a goal difference of just seven — the second-lowest out of the top eight — following the thrashing with their hopes of Champions League football taking a big dent. Club chairman Daniel Levy said it was a devastating result.

“It was devastating to see,” Levy said (via BBC). “We can look at many reasons why it happened and while myself, the board, the coaches and players must all take collective responsibility, ultimately the responsibility is mine.”

Stellini became interim head coach after former manager Antonio Conte mutually parted ways with the club last month. He would only manage the team for four games, winning just once, drawing once and losing the other two games with his sacking being a rare case of an interim coach being dismissed before the end of the season.

Replacing him will be Tottenham first-team coach Ryan Mason who will take over as interim head coach until the end of the season.

“Ryan knows the Club and the players well. We shall update further on his coaching staff in due course,” Levy said.

Mason — a former Spurs player — notably took over as interim head coach in 2021 when then-manager Jose Mourinho was sacked mid-season. He won four and lost three of his seven games managed at the time.