Harry Kane officially stands alone in Tottenham Hotspur history. The Lilywhites took an early 1-0 lead in their Premier League clash against Manchester City, courtesy of a historic goal from Kane, which made him Tottenham’s all-time leading goalscorer, netting 267 times for his club across all competitions. Additionally, on that very same strike, Kane notched his 200th Premier League goal, joining an exclusive group of footballers with 200+ goals, consisting solely of Wayne Rooney (208) and Alan Shearer (260).

A mistake from Manchester City central defensive midfielder Rodri resulted in Pierre Emile Hojbjerg gaining possession deep into the attacking third. A simple pass to Kane set up the Tottenham legend for his record-setting goal, notching both his 200th Premier League goal and his 267th Tottenham Hotspur goal with a well-placed strike.

While he’s not achieved much in terms of winning trophies during his illustrious tenure at Tottenham, Harry Kane is undeniably one of the greatest goalscorers in Premier League history. His 267th goal officially put him ahead of Spurs legend Jimmy Greaves, who scored 266 goals for the club throughout his career.

Kane has been his usual dominant self in 2022-23, registering 17 Premier League goals in 22 games, including the go-ahead strike against Manchester City on Sunday. He’s scored at least 17 goals in each of the past nine Premier League seasons, a streak dating back to 2014-15.

The most celebrated player in club history, Kane has officially set the all-time goalscoring mark that was always his to break. Now, he’ll get to work on tracking down Wayne Rooney for second all-time in league history, though he still has plenty of work to do to catch Alan Shearer’s longstanding record of 260 goals.

Congratulations @HKane passing the great Jimmy Greaves record at @SpursOfficial. Also @WayneRooney and I were wondering where you’ve been! Well done on joining the 200 @premierleague club. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/LaVmTagGV5 — Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) February 5, 2023

Shearer was among the first to congratulate Kane on his historic goal, welcoming the Tottenham talisman to the exclusive 200-goal club.