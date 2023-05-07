West Ham and Man United meet in England’s top flight! Catch the Premier League odds series here, featuring our West Ham-Man United prediction, pick, and guide on how to watch.

West Ham (9-7-18) is just four points clear of relegation and has dropped three consecutive matches. The Hammers surrendered nine total goals in their losses to Liverpool, Crystal Palace, and recently Manchester City. With the Europa Conference League semifinals against AZ Alkmaar lingering on the horizon, the Irons will not want to waste away their European trophy in exchange for relegation to the EFL Championship.

Manchester United (19-6-8), which is trying to stay in the top four on the table, is coming off a disheartening 1-0 loss to Brighton. United is two points behind Newcastle United and one point ahead of fifth-placed Liverpool. With the FA Cup finals against Manchester City still a month away, the Red Devils will definitely want to get the crucial three points to secure a Champions League spot next season.

Here are the West Ham-Man United soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Premier League Odds: West Ham-Man United Odds

West Ham United: +260

Manchester United: -105

Draw: +280

Over 2.5 Goals: -146

Under 2.5 Goals: +120

How to Watch West Ham vs. Man United

TV: SiriusXM FC

Stream: Peacock Premium

Time: 2 PM ET / 11 AM ET

Why West Ham Can Beat Man United

West Ham United is currently in 15th place in the Premier League standings and has struggled so far this season. The Hammers finished seventh last season, going ahead of Brighton, Newcastle, Brentford, Crystal Palace, and Aston Villa. Now, the Irons are battling relegation, just four points ahead of Leicester City, Leeds United, and Nottingham Forest.

The home side slumped to a 3-0 defeat against Manchester City last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture. In that match, West Ham only got 31% ball possession, six total shots, and three corner kicks. They have just completed 327 passes and lost 110 possessions. The Hammers have no answer for the goals from Nathan Ake, Erling Haaland, and Phil Foden.

Despite having lost in the previous 3 rounds of the Premier League, West Ham United can pack a punch on their day and have improved in recent weeks. The good thing for the club from London is that their competitors in the fight for survival are also playing quite badly, but the negative thing is their very bad form, so every next match and defeat could be decisive. The rival in the next match is one of the biggest English teams, which also has a great motive.

The Hammers have a number of options on offense. Danny Ings leads the team with eight goals. 26-year-old Jarrod Bowen is tied for second in the team in scoring with five goals and has four assists in 34 starts. Also helping power the Hammers is forward Michail Antonio. The 33-year-old Jamaican has scored four goals and added an assist in the last five matches. Against KAA Gent in Europa Conference action on April 20, he scored two goals in a 4-1 win. He also had single goals against Crystal Palace in a 4-3 loss on April 29, and at AFC Bournemouth, in a 4-0 win on April 23. Said Benrahma has five goals, Tomas Soucek has three assists, and Lucas Paqueta has six goal involvements.

There are several doubts and absences for David Moyes’ squad. Soucek, Nayef Aguerd, and Declan Rice are uncertain about playing in this match due to gastro problems. Vladimir Coufal and Kurt Zouma will be out of the field until the end of May due to thigh and ankle injuries, while Gianluca Scamacca has been out of the field for a long time and may have ended the season.

West Ham’s 6-4-7 home record will be challenged here. The Hammers have scored 22 goals and surrendered 23 in 17 games played in the London Stadium.

Why Man United Can Beat West Ham

Manchester United are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have been impressive this season. The Red Devils captured the EFL Carabao Cup against Newcastle and are headed to a Manchester derby in the FA Cup finals against Manchester City.

The Red Devils slumped to a 1-0 defeat versus Brighton & Hove Albion in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend. The Red Devils had 40% ball possession, 16 total shots, and six corner kicks. United also tallied 20 tackles, 13 clearances, and six interceptions. However, Man U lost in injury time to a penalty kick from Alexis Mac Allister.

With their defeat against Brighton, Manchester United once again called into question their participation in the Champions League, although their chances are still very high. Liverpool is closing in on a great run of wins but Man Utd still have everything in their hands. With the defeat in the Europa League against Sevilla, this club lost the chance to reach the Champions League through that competition, so this is the only possibility left.

Manchester United have a good squad at their disposal and has shown marked improvement under Erik Ten Hag. Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford can be lethal on their day and will need to step up this weekend.

The Red Devils are led in scoring by forward Marcus Rashford. The 25-year-old has 16 goals and five assists in 32 appearances, including 30 starts. In the 2-2 draw at Tottenham Hotspur on April 27, he scored one goal and assisted on another. For the season, he has taken 90 shots, including 39 on target, and scored the lone goal in the win over West Ham in their Oct. 30 meeting. Midfielder Bruno Fernandes has a goal and an assist over the past three matches. In EPL action, he has registered six goals and seven assists and taken 72 shots, including 24 on target. The 28-year-old from Portugal is in his fourth season with the Red Devils and has scored 42 goals in league play in 119 appearances. Jadon Sancho, Antony, and Anthony Martial have combined for 13 goals while Christian Eriksen is tied with Fernandes with seven assists.

Lisandro Martinez, Donny van de Beek, Scott McTominay, Raphael Varane, Alejandro Garnacho, Tom Heaton, Phil Jones, and Mason Greenwood could all miss the trip to the capital due to injury. Man U has a 7-3-7 record on the road, scoring only 21 goals in their 17 travels.

Final West Ham-Man United Prediction & Pick

While West Ham has a point to prove in front of their London fans, Man U has been the more dominant team heading into this match. Lots of goals are expected but the visitors should finish on top.

Final West Ham-Man United Prediction & Pick: Manchester United (-105), Over 2.5 goals (-146)